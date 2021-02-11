Product Spotlight: Tangent Integrated Headsets

Tangent are one of those companies that let their products speak for themselves, their integrated headsets are no exception. The 45/45 Campagnolo compatible integrated headsets come in three different size options.

You have the 1″ option, which isn’t really a 1″ headset and often catches people out, it has the same outer diameter as the 1 1/8″ headset but has a 1″ inner diameter to step the headset down for smaller and lighter forks with a 1″ steerer tube.

There’s also the more common size which is the 1 1/8″.

And the newer tapered 1 1/8″ to 1.5″ headset, which comes with the fork race for tapered forks or standard forks with 1 1/8″ (straight through) steerer.

Unlike many popular headsets the Tangent headset comes with a matching CNC’s top cap and star nut to lock your forks down.

This is one of the better looking headset options available right now. Check them out for yourself.

Product Highlights:

Integrated 45×45

1″ – 1″ ID with 1 1/8″ OD – Fit Rift, Supercross, Yess, Chase, Speedco, Alpha

1 1/8″ – Standard 1 1/8th Upper and Lower

1 1/2″ – 1 1/8″ Upper with 1 1/2 Lower. 2 Fork Races Included for 1 1/8″ or 1 1/2″ Fork

Sealed ACB – CNC Alloy Top Cap

Tangent Laser Logo

Colors:

Black, Silver, White, Red, Blue, Gold, Purple

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

The guys over at CTD Industries have taken on Tangent Products distribution across Australia and offer the full range of Tangent products.

Take a look at ctdindustries.com.au/product-page/tangent-headset-1