The bmxultra.com photo and video archives are back and they go way back!

bmxultra.com was started back in 1996 so we have a lot of history. Since we rarely remove any of it, unless it’s to make room for more content, it almost all still exists.

It was pointed out recently that the photos archive wasn’t working so over this past week we’ve been chipping away at restoring it.

Now it’s all still on our old site that we migrated away from 8 years ago, but it’s there. Maybe one day we’ll find time to bring it under the new site so it’s not so clunky. But that’s a project for another day.

We hope you enjoy looking back at some of the many races we’ve covered from World Cups at Geelong in 97 to World Championships to various NBL and ABA events, BSX ride days and races to Victorian State Championships and National Championships and beyond. It’s been a great journey and looking back on it just inspires us to keep pushing forward.

View The Photos Archive