Product Spotlight: Ultra Renegade Jersey – Kamo/Black

The guys over at Rizen are starting to release their 2021 range and it’s looking pretty damn good in my opinion.

I’ve always been a fan of camo. For me it stems back to the roots of BMX. Synonymous with early the SE Racing brand and JT Racing also did a kit called battle gear if my memory is correct, complete with a tank ready for battle on the front. Of course it’s made many appearances over the years in various forms including Sun’s rims and Funn’s Soljam pedals.

The cut an style of the Ultra jersey is carefully designed for comfort. Unfortunately for me they are form fitting, but go all the way up to XXXL so they could be worn as loose fit.

Currently they have limited advanced stock available in size adult small and medium with more sizes to come soon.

Oh and in case you are wondering, because I know I was curious, they misspelled camo as Kamo as a nod to former Aussie elite racer and Olympian Kamakazi.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Rizen “Ultra Series” jerseys are our top of the range performance jerseys incorporating our proprietary M.A.T Technology (Motion and Airflow Technology). These jerseys have been extensively tested by our BMX, MX and MTB athletes both in competition or just cruising during a chilled sesh for almost two years now. With the “Ultra Series” our designers and athletes set out to make an exceptional jersey that fits well, and excels on the racetrack, with focus on performance and rider comfort. Our priority was to make a form fitting athletic jerseys using lighter and stronger fabrics; with strategically placed stretch panels and air flow inlets that will assist any rider. Product Video.

Ultra Series Jerseys Features:

// Lightweight, moisture wicking, breathable fabric for superior heat management

// Racer fit designed to enhance rider performance and comfort

// Strategically placed stretch panels to assist riders during power positions

// Strategically placed air flow inlets to keep riders cool on hot days or long rides

// All new designed stretch fabric athletic collar

// Drop tail at the back of the jerseys so they stay tucked in and won’t snag

// Mini athletic cuffs to stop bunching and added comfort

// Fully sublimated using fade resistant inks

