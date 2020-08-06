    News

    Vans Australia: Shop $50 Styles Now

    We just received another email from Vans Australia, they are running another promotion for the next 5 days. Dangerous, I know!

    The title of the offer is a little confusing to me “The $50 Bunch A Very Vans Sale 50 Of Your Fave Styles $50 5 Days Only”.

    As far as I can decipher it means they have

    • 5 Days
    • 50 Styles (although when I clicked through there were well over 250 items)
    • Only $50

    There’s something for everyone when it comes to sizes, colours and styles in shoes, but it’s not limited to just shoes, it extends into tees, backpacks and accessories.

    Here’s a couple of my faves.


    VANS OLD SKOOL 36 DX ANAHEIM FACTORY OG SKULLS


    VANS ERA BMX WHITE


    VANS CLASSIC SLIP ON FAST TIMES 98 DX ANAHEIM FACTORY OG

    As a bonus they offer

    • Shop Now Pay Later With Afterpay
    • Free Express Contactless Delivery On Orders Over $120

    Just click the image below and check it out for yourself.

    Share Button
    |

    Posted in: News