Vans Australia: Shop $50 Styles Now

We just received another email from Vans Australia, they are running another promotion for the next 5 days. Dangerous, I know!

The title of the offer is a little confusing to me “The $50 Bunch A Very Vans Sale 50 Of Your Fave Styles $50 5 Days Only”.

As far as I can decipher it means they have

5 Days

50 Styles (although when I clicked through there were well over 250 items)

Only $50

There’s something for everyone when it comes to sizes, colours and styles in shoes, but it’s not limited to just shoes, it extends into tees, backpacks and accessories.

Here’s a couple of my faves.



VANS OLD SKOOL 36 DX ANAHEIM FACTORY OG SKULLS



VANS ERA BMX WHITE



VANS CLASSIC SLIP ON FAST TIMES 98 DX ANAHEIM FACTORY OG

As a bonus they offer

Shop Now Pay Later With Afterpay

Free Express Contactless Delivery On Orders Over $120

Just click the image below and check it out for yourself.