Vans Australia: Shop $50 Styles Now
We just received another email from Vans Australia, they are running another promotion for the next 5 days. Dangerous, I know!
The title of the offer is a little confusing to me “The $50 Bunch A Very Vans Sale 50 Of Your Fave Styles $50 5 Days Only”.
As far as I can decipher it means they have
- 5 Days
- 50 Styles (although when I clicked through there were well over 250 items)
- Only $50
There’s something for everyone when it comes to sizes, colours and styles in shoes, but it’s not limited to just shoes, it extends into tees, backpacks and accessories.
Here’s a couple of my faves.
VANS OLD SKOOL 36 DX ANAHEIM FACTORY OG SKULLS
VANS ERA BMX WHITE
VANS CLASSIC SLIP ON FAST TIMES 98 DX ANAHEIM FACTORY OG
As a bonus they offer
- Shop Now Pay Later With Afterpay
- Free Express Contactless Delivery On Orders Over $120
Just click the image below and check it out for yourself.
Posted in: News