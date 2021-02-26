Product Spotlight: Vans Dakota Roche BMX Slip-On

The latest in the growing line of limited release Vans BMX specific shoes is a signature shoe for Dakota Roche. The slip on isn’t my personal favourite but I’ve seen plenty of people race with them over the years. The shoes include the awesome Vans Wafflecup, made specifically for flat pedal BMXing. Available in Australian Vans resellers now, but in limited numbers. If these are for you act fast.

Manufacturer’s Description

The DAK BMX Slip-On, a Vans classic upgraded for enhanced performance, features sturdy canvas and leather uppers, elevated sock liners for superior cushioning and impact protection, DURACAP™ reinforcement rubber underlays in high wear areas for unrivalled durability, and the revolutionary Vans Waffle cup BMX construction that offers the support of a cup sole without sacrificing any of the grip or pedal feel of a traditional vulcanized shoe. It also includes Vans original waffle outsoles made of a rubber that offers grip and support.

Features

VANS WAFFLECUP BMX CONSTRUCTION – A first of its kind in BMX, specifically designed to deliver the best combination of pedal feel, support, and durability.

VANS ORIGINAL WAFFLE Compound – Our classic gum rubber compound is made of a rubber that offers grip and support.

POPCUSH CUSHIONING – Our standard best-in-class upgrade, the new PopCush™ insoles snap back and won’t pack, providing impact protection and custom energy return.

UNRIVALED DURABILITY – Reinforced DURACAP™ underlays and are built to withstand daily abuse.

Gallery

