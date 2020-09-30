Track Attack 2021 Is A Goer

Track Attack 2021 looks like a goer which is very exciting news for this BMX racer. BMX racing in Victoria has been at a stand still for most of the year, and is pretty well written off for the remainder of the year, while the rest of Australia are powering ahead.

The only other meeting that’s been talked about so far for the 2021 calendar is BSX, the one on one charity event which traditionally slots into the Track Attack week of racing.

It’s a massive positive for Victorian BMXers to have something to look forward to in a very quiet year.

While there may be some compromise with an altered format to allow for restrictions it would still be welcomed by the BMX community and no doubt well supported.

Follow Track Attack BMX on Facebook to follow the progress of the event.