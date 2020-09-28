BSX2021: Track Update with Track Solutions

The one on one BMX race for charity, BSX2021, is just 105 days away.

We’ve said we are looking forward to making it the biggest BSX yet and we mean that in more ways than one.

There’s no denying the BSX track is fun, challenging and very different to any other track in BMX today. We’ve been wanting to make it bigger, more fun and make it flow better. With a very small crew and an even tighter budget we’ve been getting away with making small changes here and there, and doing it the hard way, mostly by hand.

For BSX2021 we have been working with Excavator Operator/Wizard David Gosling and Elite Racer Max Cairns from Victorian based Track Solutions to push the track to the next level. Track Solutions design and build quality pump tracks, BMX tracks, dirt jumps and MTB trails.

Working with David and Max to update the first straight and corner has been an absolute pleasure, despite the poor weather conditions on the day.

Max has competed around the world at some of the biggest races on some of the worlds best facilities, but has also competed at BSX a number of times in the past. He has a great understanding of how jumps and corners should ride, no matter what the scale. He knows how they should be shaped to maintain speed and to still be safe to allow for all skill levels. David’s operating skills and experience make him just as important as Max in the Track Solutions Team, he’s amazing to watch with his surgical precision on the excavator while Max completes the finishing touches by hand.

We’re looking forward to getting more work done by the Track Solutions team. If you are looking for some track works for your home or local track/jumps/pump track, make sure you get in touch with the boys at Track Solutions/Dig Solutions, visit them at instagram.com/track.solutions_dig.

Don’t forget if you can’t make it to the event you can still help us raise money for a great cause by purchasing one of our awesome tees. 100% of profits are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Look out for more announcements coming soon.

BSX2021 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by

Gold Partner

Radio Bike Co (radiobikes.com)

Bronze Partner

Rizen

What is BSX?

If you’re wondering what BSX is. BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $65,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2021 will be a special event, marking the 16 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 11 January 2021. We will have more information for you soon.

BSX2021 and COVID

We all know that in the time of COVID nothing is certain, but we’re going to plan ahead to give us something to look forward to in the new year.

If we are still facing COVID restrictions in January we have a back up plan in place that will mean we can still go ahead with the fundraising aspect of the event online on the day and reschedule the racing for a later date. No matter what happens we are going to do everything we can to make sure we all get to enjoy BSX in 2021.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2021?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2021 PARTNER?

BSX Merchandise Available on eBay!

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 tees are now available on eBay. The more you buy the more you save. Get in early for Christmas, birthdays, bribery, or even his and hers wedding presents. 100% of the profits from the BSX tees is donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early to avoid disappointment.

Answer/SSquared are a long time sponsors of the BSX charity event held each year in January in Kinglake Victoria, Australia.

100% of funds raised from the event are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $65,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.