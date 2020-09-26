ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 24 “Run Away Train”

Aussie BMX racing legend Jamie Hales joins us for Episode 24 of ECITV where we have an in depth conversation about BMX past, how he got involved in BMX and his days with Mongoose. We also run through new product and events updates.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:37)

New Stuff

Michael Bias, a regular on ECITV, has injured himself and goes under the knife to have his collarbone repaired today. Heal quick Michael.

Cult have a new Vick Behm 20” cromo race frame and 24” that’s due out soon. They will be available through Family Distribution.

https://cultcrew.com/search?type=product&q=race+frame

https://cultcrew.com/search?type=product&q=race+frame There’s a new Pump Track in Wangaratta, Victoria

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=305410037423064

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=305410037423064 Some Jobs for BMXers on SEEK Project Manager – MTB Trails & Pump Track Construction (Perth) Project Manager – MTB Trails & Pump Track Construction (Melbourne) Pushys Customer Service Representative

Bobby Bike’s BMX 4 L!fe is available on Spotify

https://bmxultra.com/news/check-out-bobby-bikes-bmx-4-lfe-on-spotify/

Events

The 2020 Queensland State Championships are on at Sleemans and conclude tomorrow.

Results are at ezeventing.com.au

Results are at ezeventing.com.au The 2020 SA BMX Championships are also on this weekend Blue Lake BMX Club at Mount Gambier September 25-27

https://www.facebook.com/SouthAustraliaBmx/

https://www.facebook.com/SouthAustraliaBmx/ Good luck to everyone competing.

With the cancellation of the Rock Hill supercross round, the 2020 World Cup is done. Maybe they should have called it the Australian Cup?

Women Top 5

1. Alise Willoughby (USA)

2. Saya Sakakibara (AUS)

3. Manon Valentino (FRA)

4. Felicia Stancil (USA)

5. Lauren Reynolds (AUS)

Caroline Buchanan finished in 13th

Rachel Gaskin 46th

Men Top 5

1. Connor Fields (USA)

2. Anthony Dean (AUS)

3. Carlos Yepes (COL)

4. Sylvain Andre (FRA)

5. David Graf (SUI)

Izaac Kennedy 9th

Josh McLean 11th

Bodi Turner 18th

Max Cairns 27th

Michael Bias 34th

The Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike should be back next episode

Don’t forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike

Discussion with Jamie Hales (Jump to 9:18)

It was an honour to have BMX royalty, and the first superstar of Australian BMX racing, Jamie Hales join us. The hall of famer, national champion and a poster boy for BMX and Mongoose bicycles across Australia with his photo on the back of weetbix packets and a regular in magazines.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

Make sure you visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.