Truth BMX Products New T1000 Carbon Main Event Frame

We just heard from the guys over at Truth Products, they have made some improvements with their carbon frames. Including; New decals, internal brake cable routing, and the biggest upgrade going from Toray T800 to T1000 carbon.

Manufacturer’s Description

Truth Main Event Carbon frames is now available after a year of R&D and testing. The carbon main event is one of the lightest and stiffest carbon frame money can buy.

  • The frame was tested with 200,000 cycles with no cracks or fractures occuring.
  • Uses same race winning geometry as all other Truth race frames.
  • Handmade with Toray T1000 carbon for stiffness,weight saving and strength.
  • Featuring oversize 1-1/8″ to 1.5″ tapered headtube for added front end strength.
  • Widening the down tube and seat post at the bottom bracket makes for a strong stiff frame
  • BB-86 bottom bracket shell
  • 20 mm dropouts with 10 mm and 15 mm adapters with integrated chain tensioners
  • Pro XL only weights 2 pounds 4.5oz. Cleared and Painted 2 pounds 6.5oz.
  • The carbon main event is design in the USA by Truth.
  • Frames available in Pro XL (21.25″ Top tube) And Pro XXL (21.75″ Top tube)
  • Glossy and Matte Black colour options

Sizes in the works 21.50″ TT , 22.25″ TT, 24″ cruiser, Pro and Expert.

Geometry

SIZETTCSHASASP SIZESEAT CLAMP
PRO XL21.25?15.20?74.5°70°27.2 MM29.8 MM
PRO XXL21.75?15.20?74.5°70°27.2 MM29.8 MM

Want to know more? Get in touch with the guys at Truth BMX Products through their website at www.truthbmxproducts.com

