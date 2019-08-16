Truth BMX Products New T1000 Carbon Main Event Frame
We just heard from the guys over at Truth Products, they have made some improvements with their carbon frames. Including; New decals, internal brake cable routing, and the biggest upgrade going from Toray T800 to T1000 carbon.
Manufacturer’s Description
Truth Main Event Carbon frames is now available after a year of R&D and testing. The carbon main event is one of the lightest and stiffest carbon frame money can buy.
- The frame was tested with 200,000 cycles with no cracks or fractures occuring.
- Uses same race winning geometry as all other Truth race frames.
- Handmade with Toray T1000 carbon for stiffness,weight saving and strength.
- Featuring oversize 1-1/8″ to 1.5″ tapered headtube for added front end strength.
- Widening the down tube and seat post at the bottom bracket makes for a strong stiff frame
- BB-86 bottom bracket shell
- 20 mm dropouts with 10 mm and 15 mm adapters with integrated chain tensioners
- Pro XL only weights 2 pounds 4.5oz. Cleared and Painted 2 pounds 6.5oz.
- The carbon main event is design in the USA by Truth.
- Frames available in Pro XL (21.25″ Top tube) And Pro XXL (21.75″ Top tube)
- Glossy and Matte Black colour options
Sizes in the works 21.50″ TT , 22.25″ TT, 24″ cruiser, Pro and Expert.
Geometry
|SIZE
|TT
|CS
|HA
|SA
|SP SIZE
|SEAT CLAMP
|PRO XL
|21.25?
|15.20?
|74.5°
|70°
|27.2 MM
|29.8 MM
|PRO XXL
|21.75?
|15.20?
|74.5°
|70°
|27.2 MM
|29.8 MM
Want to know more? Get in touch with the guys at Truth BMX Products through their website at www.truthbmxproducts.com
