Truth BMX Products New T1000 Carbon Main Event Frame

We just heard from the guys over at Truth Products, they have made some improvements with their carbon frames. Including; New decals, internal brake cable routing, and the biggest upgrade going from Toray T800 to T1000 carbon.

Manufacturer’s Description

Truth Main Event Carbon frames is now available after a year of R&D and testing. The carbon main event is one of the lightest and stiffest carbon frame money can buy.

The frame was tested with 200,000 cycles with no cracks or fractures occuring.

Uses same race winning geometry as all other Truth race frames.

Handmade with Toray T1000 carbon for stiffness,weight saving and strength.

Featuring oversize 1-1/8″ to 1.5″ tapered headtube for added front end strength.

Widening the down tube and seat post at the bottom bracket makes for a strong stiff frame

BB-86 bottom bracket shell

20 mm dropouts with 10 mm and 15 mm adapters with integrated chain tensioners

Pro XL only weights 2 pounds 4.5oz. Cleared and Painted 2 pounds 6.5oz.

The carbon main event is design in the USA by Truth.

Frames available in Pro XL (21.25″ Top tube) And Pro XXL (21.75″ Top tube)

Glossy and Matte Black colour options

Sizes in the works 21.50″ TT , 22.25″ TT, 24″ cruiser, Pro and Expert.

Geometry

SIZE TT CS HA SA SP SIZE SEAT CLAMP PRO XL 21.25? 15.20? 74.5° 70° 27.2 MM 29.8 MM PRO XXL 21.75? 15.20? 74.5° 70° 27.2 MM 29.8 MM

Want to know more? Get in touch with the guys at Truth BMX Products through their website at www.truthbmxproducts.com