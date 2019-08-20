2019 Australian National Series: Round 5 – Adelaide, SA This Weekend
Round 5 of the 2019 Australian National Series heads to Hallett Cove, just south of Adelaide in South Australia, this weekend. Being one of the smaller races on the National series, the event that’s normally split over two days, will be a single day format. Adelaide is one of my favourite places to ride with great race tracks and a massive variety of pump tracks and dirt jumps as an added bonus.
Check out the Forecast for Saturday we are in for a great day for racing.
Min 9 Max 18 “Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower, most likely later in the day. Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h turning west to northwesterly during the morning then becoming light during the afternoon.”
LOCATION
The Cove BMX Club, SA
Oval Road, Hallett Cove, SA, 5158
SCHEDULE
Saturday 24th August
(Subject to change)
10:00 – 12:30 Registration
10:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue
10:30 – 11:00 Officials Briefing
Practice
11:00 – 11:30 8yr – 16yr
11:30 – 12:00 17+ & Masters
12:00 – 12:30 Championship Classes
12:30 – 12:45 Sprockets
Racing
13:00 – 15:30 Moto’s 1-4 (Championship Classes 3 Motos)
15:30 – 15:50 Qualifiers
16:00 – 19:00 Finals
LINKS
