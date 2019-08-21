Product Spotlight: 2020 DK Bicycles Sprinter Series Bikes

DK Bicycles Australia have announced the arrival of the 2020 Sprinter Range. The 2020 line up includes 7 sizes; Micro 18″, Mini, junior, Expert, PRO, PRO XL and Cruiser. The Sprinter is a great mid level race bike that won’t break the bank and is built to handle the race track.

Manufacturer’s Description

The new DK Sprinter Series bikes are designed for serious BMX racing at prices that will keep your budget on track. All the Sprinter models start with a proven 6061 aluminum frame: Light, responsive, and sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of BMX. On the front end of each Sprinter, you’ll find chromoly forks that can handle repeated harsh landings and keep you running straight out of the gate. All the Sprinters have sealed bearings throughout, linear braking systems, and alloy cranks in different lengths to accommodate each size in the range. From the smallest Sprinter, the Micro, sporting an 18 x 1” wheelset, all the way up to the 24” Sprinter Cruiser, each bike in the collection features size specific specifications to accommodate riders for each class of bike. The smaller bikes see narrow tires and aluminum bars, while the Pro size and up Sprinters feature chromoly bars and more tire width to carry the weight of bigger riders, at speed. In terms of performance, quality, and value, you’ll be hard pressed to find better race bikes for the buck than the DK Sprinter series.

Sprinter Micro 18″

SPECIFICATIONS Frame 6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts Rims Alloy, double wall, 28-hole Fork 100% chromoly with tapered legs Front Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle Handlebar 2” rise, alloy Rear Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 14-tooth cassette Grips DUO Brand Mini Top Tube Length 16.25” Stem Alloy front load, 30mm reach Seat DK Mini 1-piece seat/post combo Headset Sealed integrated Seat Post Integrated, 22.2mm, alloy Cranks Forged alloy 3-piece, 120mm Seat Post Clamp Alloy BB Sealed European Tyres 18×1” Vee Speedster Pedals Mini alloy platform Weight 15.9 lbs Sprocket 36-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring COLOR Silver Chain KMC Z-610 3/32” RRP $699

Sprinter Mini 20″

SPECIFICATIONS Frame 6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts Rims Alloy, double wall, 36-hole Fork 100% chromoly with tapered legs Front Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle Handlebar 3” rise, alloy Rear Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 14-tooth cassette Grips DUO Brand Mini Top Tube Length 17.25” Stem Alloy front load, 30mm reach Seat DK Mini 1-piece seat/post combo Headset Sealed integrated Seat Post Integrated, 22.2mm, alloy Cranks Forged alloy 3-piece, 140mm Seat Post Clamp Alloy BB Sealed European Tyres 20×1-1/8” Arisun XLR8 Pedals Mini alloy platform Weight 16.1 lbs Sprocket 37-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring COLOR Silver Chain KMC Z-610 3/32” RRP $699

Sprinter Junior 20″

SPECIFICATIONS Frame 6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts Rims Alloy, double wall, 36-hole Fork 100% chromoly with tapered legs Front Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle Handlebar 5.2” rise, alloy Rear Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 14-tooth cassette Grips DUO Brand Mini Top Tube Length 18.25” Stem Alloy front load, 30mm reach Seat DK Mini 1-piece seat/post combo Headset Sealed integrated Seat Post Integrated, 22.2mm, alloy Cranks Forged alloy 3-piece, 155mm Seat Post Clamp Alloy BB Sealed European Tyres 20×1-1/8” Arisun XLR8 Pedals Mini alloy platform Weight 17.1 lbs Sprocket 37-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring COLOR Silver Chain KMC Z-610 3/32” RRP $749

Sprinter Expert

SPECIFICATIONS Frame 6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts Rims Alloy, double wall, 36-hole Fork 100% chromoly with tapered legs Front Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle Handlebar 6.5” rise, 100% chromoly Rear Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 15-tooth cassette Grips DK Tsuka with press-in bar plugs Top Tube Length 19.5” Stem Alloy front load, 30mm reach Seat DK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo Headset Sealed integrated Seat Post Integrated, 27.2mm, alloy Cranks Forged alloy 3-piece, 165mm Seat Post Clamp Alloy BB Sealed European Tyres 20×1-1/8” Arisun XLR8 Pedals DK Blender PC platform Weight 18.5 lbs Sprocket 39-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring COLOR Silver Chain KMC Z-610 3/32” RRP $749

Sprinter Pro 20″

SPECIFICATIONS Frame 6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts Rims Alloy, double wall, 36-hole Fork 100% chromoly with tapered legs Front Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle Handlebar 8” rise, 100% chromoly Rear Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 16-tooth cassette Grips DK Tsuka with press-in bar plugs Top Tube Length 20.5” Stem Alloy front load, 30mm reach Seat DK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo Headset Sealed integrated Seat Post Integrated, 27.2mm, alloy Cranks Forged alloy 2-piece, 175mm Seat Post Clamp Alloy BB Sealed European Tyres 20×1.75” (rear), 1.95” (front) Arisun XLR8 Pedals DK Blender PC platform Weight 22.5 lbs Sprocket 44-tooth, alloy, 4-bolt chainring COLOR Silver Chain KMC Z-610 3/32” RRP $899

Sprinter Pro XL

SPECIFICATIONS Frame 6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts Rims Alloy, double wall, 36-hole Fork 100% chromoly with tapered legs Front Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle Handlebar 8” rise, 100% chromoly Rear Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 16-tooth cassette Grips DK Tsuka with press-in bar plugs Top Tube Length 21” Stem Alloy front load, 30mm reach Seat DK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo Headset Sealed integrated Seat Post Integrated, 27.2mm, alloy Cranks Forged alloy 2-piece, 175mm Seat Post Clamp Alloy BB Sealed European Tyres 20×1.75” (rear), 1.95” (front) Arisun XLR8 Pedals DK Blender PC platform Weight 22.5 lbs Sprocket 44-tooth, alloy, 4-bolt chainring COLOR Silver Chain KMC Z-610 3/32” RRP $899

Sprinter Cruiser 24″

SPECIFICATIONS Frame 6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts Rims Alloy, double wall, 36-hole Fork 100% chromoly with tapered legs Front Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle Handlebar 8” rise, 100% chromoly Rear Hub DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 17-tooth cassette Grips DK Tsuka with press-in bar plugs Top Tube Length 21.75” Stem Alloy front load, 30mm reach Seat DK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo Headset Sealed integrated Seat Post Integrated, 27.2mm, alloy Cranks Forged alloy 2-piece, 175mm Seat Post Clamp Alloy BB Sealed European Tyres 24×1.75” Arisun XLR8 Pedals DK Blender PC platform Weight 22.7 lbs Sprocket 40-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring COLOR Silver Chain KMC Z-610 3/32” RRP $899

