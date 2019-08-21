Product Spotlight: 2020 DK Bicycles Sprinter Series Bikes

DK Bicycles Australia have announced the arrival of the 2020 Sprinter Range. The 2020 line up includes 7 sizes; Micro 18″, Mini, junior, Expert, PRO, PRO XL and Cruiser. The Sprinter is a great mid level race bike that won’t break the bank and is built to handle the race track.
Manufacturer’s Description
The new DK Sprinter Series bikes are designed for serious BMX racing at prices that will keep your budget on track. All the Sprinter models start with a proven 6061 aluminum frame: Light, responsive, and sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of BMX. On the front end of each Sprinter, you’ll find chromoly forks that can handle repeated harsh landings and keep you running straight out of the gate. All the Sprinters have sealed bearings throughout, linear braking systems, and alloy cranks in different lengths to accommodate each size in the range. From the smallest Sprinter, the Micro, sporting an 18 x 1” wheelset, all the way up to the 24” Sprinter Cruiser, each bike in the collection features size specific specifications to accommodate riders for each class of bike. The smaller bikes see narrow tires and aluminum bars, while the Pro size and up Sprinters feature chromoly bars and more tire width to carry the weight of bigger riders, at speed. In terms of performance, quality, and value, you’ll be hard pressed to find better race bikes for the buck than the DK Sprinter series.
Sprinter Micro 18″
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Frame
|6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts
|Rims
|Alloy, double wall, 28-hole
|Fork
|100% chromoly with tapered legs
|Front Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
|Handlebar
|2” rise, alloy
|Rear Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 14-tooth cassette
|Grips
|DUO Brand Mini
|Top Tube Length
|16.25”
|Stem
|Alloy front load, 30mm reach
|Seat
|DK Mini 1-piece seat/post combo
|Headset
|Sealed integrated
|Seat Post
|Integrated, 22.2mm, alloy
|Cranks
|Forged alloy 3-piece, 120mm
|Seat Post Clamp
|Alloy
|BB
|Sealed European
|Tyres
|18×1” Vee Speedster
|Pedals
|Mini alloy platform
|Weight
|15.9 lbs
|Sprocket
|36-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring
|COLOR
|Silver
|Chain
|KMC Z-610 3/32”
|RRP
|$699
Sprinter Mini 20″
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Frame
|6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts
|Rims
|Alloy, double wall, 36-hole
|Fork
|100% chromoly with tapered legs
|Front Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
|Handlebar
|3” rise, alloy
|Rear Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 14-tooth cassette
|Grips
|DUO Brand Mini
|Top Tube Length
|17.25”
|Stem
|Alloy front load, 30mm reach
|Seat
|DK Mini 1-piece seat/post combo
|Headset
|Sealed integrated
|Seat Post
|Integrated, 22.2mm, alloy
|Cranks
|Forged alloy 3-piece, 140mm
|Seat Post Clamp
|Alloy
|BB
|Sealed European
|Tyres
|20×1-1/8” Arisun XLR8
|Pedals
|Mini alloy platform
|Weight
|16.1 lbs
|Sprocket
|37-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring
|COLOR
|Silver
|Chain
|KMC Z-610 3/32”
|RRP
|$699
Sprinter Junior 20″
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Frame
|6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts
|Rims
|Alloy, double wall, 36-hole
|Fork
|100% chromoly with tapered legs
|Front Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
|Handlebar
|5.2” rise, alloy
|Rear Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 14-tooth cassette
|Grips
|DUO Brand Mini
|Top Tube Length
|18.25”
|Stem
|Alloy front load, 30mm reach
|Seat
|DK Mini 1-piece seat/post combo
|Headset
|Sealed integrated
|Seat Post
|Integrated, 22.2mm, alloy
|Cranks
|Forged alloy 3-piece, 155mm
|Seat Post Clamp
|Alloy
|BB
|Sealed European
|Tyres
|20×1-1/8” Arisun XLR8
|Pedals
|Mini alloy platform
|Weight
|17.1 lbs
|Sprocket
|37-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring
|COLOR
|Silver
|Chain
|KMC Z-610 3/32”
|RRP
|$749
Sprinter Expert
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Frame
|6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts
|Rims
|Alloy, double wall, 36-hole
|Fork
|100% chromoly with tapered legs
|Front Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
|Handlebar
|6.5” rise, 100% chromoly
|Rear Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 15-tooth cassette
|Grips
|DK Tsuka with press-in bar plugs
|Top Tube Length
|19.5”
|Stem
|Alloy front load, 30mm reach
|Seat
|DK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo
|Headset
|Sealed integrated
|Seat Post
|Integrated, 27.2mm, alloy
|Cranks
|Forged alloy 3-piece, 165mm
|Seat Post Clamp
|Alloy
|BB
|Sealed European
|Tyres
|20×1-1/8” Arisun XLR8
|Pedals
|DK Blender PC platform
|Weight
|18.5 lbs
|Sprocket
|39-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring
|COLOR
|Silver
|Chain
|KMC Z-610 3/32”
|RRP
|$749
Sprinter Pro 20″
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Frame
|6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts
|Rims
|Alloy, double wall, 36-hole
|Fork
|100% chromoly with tapered legs
|Front Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
|Handlebar
|8” rise, 100% chromoly
|Rear Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 16-tooth cassette
|Grips
|DK Tsuka with press-in bar plugs
|Top Tube Length
|20.5”
|Stem
|Alloy front load, 30mm reach
|Seat
|DK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo
|Headset
|Sealed integrated
|Seat Post
|Integrated, 27.2mm, alloy
|Cranks
|Forged alloy 2-piece, 175mm
|Seat Post Clamp
|Alloy
|BB
|Sealed European
|Tyres
|20×1.75” (rear), 1.95” (front) Arisun XLR8
|Pedals
|DK Blender PC platform
|Weight
|22.5 lbs
|Sprocket
|44-tooth, alloy, 4-bolt chainring
|COLOR
|Silver
|Chain
|KMC Z-610 3/32”
|RRP
|$899
Sprinter Pro XL
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Frame
|6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts
|Rims
|Alloy, double wall, 36-hole
|Fork
|100% chromoly with tapered legs
|Front Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
|Handlebar
|8” rise, 100% chromoly
|Rear Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 16-tooth cassette
|Grips
|DK Tsuka with press-in bar plugs
|Top Tube Length
|21”
|Stem
|Alloy front load, 30mm reach
|Seat
|DK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo
|Headset
|Sealed integrated
|Seat Post
|Integrated, 27.2mm, alloy
|Cranks
|Forged alloy 2-piece, 175mm
|Seat Post Clamp
|Alloy
|BB
|Sealed European
|Tyres
|20×1.75” (rear), 1.95” (front) Arisun XLR8
|Pedals
|DK Blender PC platform
|Weight
|22.5 lbs
|Sprocket
|44-tooth, alloy, 4-bolt chainring
|COLOR
|Silver
|Chain
|KMC Z-610 3/32”
|RRP
|$899
Sprinter Cruiser 24″
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Frame
|6061 aluminum with 3D dropouts
|Rims
|Alloy, double wall, 36-hole
|Fork
|100% chromoly with tapered legs
|Front Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
|Handlebar
|8” rise, 100% chromoly
|Rear Hub
|DK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 17-tooth cassette
|Grips
|DK Tsuka with press-in bar plugs
|Top Tube Length
|21.75”
|Stem
|Alloy front load, 30mm reach
|Seat
|DK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo
|Headset
|Sealed integrated
|Seat Post
|Integrated, 27.2mm, alloy
|Cranks
|Forged alloy 2-piece, 175mm
|Seat Post Clamp
|Alloy
|BB
|Sealed European
|Tyres
|24×1.75” Arisun XLR8
|Pedals
|DK Blender PC platform
|Weight
|22.7 lbs
|Sprocket
|40-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainring
|COLOR
|Silver
|Chain
|KMC Z-610 3/32”
|RRP
|$899
Want to know more?
Check out www.dkbicyclesaustralia.com.au or get into your local bike shop today.