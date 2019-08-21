News

Product Spotlight: 2020 DK Bicycles Sprinter Series Bikes

DK Bicycles Australia have announced the arrival of the 2020 Sprinter Range. The 2020 line up includes 7 sizes; Micro 18″, Mini, junior, Expert, PRO, PRO XL and Cruiser. The Sprinter is a great mid level race bike that won’t break the bank and is built to handle the race track.

Manufacturer’s Description

The new DK Sprinter Series bikes are designed for serious BMX racing at prices that will keep your budget on track. All the Sprinter models start with a proven 6061 aluminum frame: Light, responsive, and sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of BMX. On the front end of each Sprinter, you’ll find chromoly forks that can handle repeated harsh landings and keep you running straight out of the gate. All the Sprinters have sealed bearings throughout, linear braking systems, and alloy cranks in different lengths to accommodate each size in the range. From the smallest Sprinter, the Micro, sporting an 18 x 1” wheelset, all the way up to the 24” Sprinter Cruiser, each bike in the collection features size specific specifications to accommodate riders for each class of bike. The smaller bikes see narrow tires and aluminum bars, while the Pro size and up Sprinters feature chromoly bars and more tire width to carry the weight of bigger riders, at speed. In terms of performance, quality, and value, you’ll be hard pressed to find better race bikes for the buck than the DK Sprinter series.

Sprinter Micro 18″

SPECIFICATIONS
Frame6061 aluminum with 3D dropoutsRimsAlloy, double wall, 28-hole
Fork100% chromoly with tapered legsFront HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
Handlebar2” rise, alloyRear HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 14-tooth cassette
GripsDUO Brand MiniTop Tube Length16.25”
StemAlloy front load, 30mm reachSeatDK Mini 1-piece seat/post combo
HeadsetSealed integratedSeat PostIntegrated, 22.2mm, alloy
CranksForged alloy 3-piece, 120mmSeat Post ClampAlloy
BBSealed EuropeanTyres18×1” Vee Speedster
PedalsMini alloy platformWeight15.9 lbs
Sprocket36-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainringCOLORSilver
ChainKMC Z-610 3/32”RRP$699

Sprinter Mini 20″

SPECIFICATIONS
Frame6061 aluminum with 3D dropoutsRimsAlloy, double wall, 36-hole
Fork100% chromoly with tapered legsFront HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
Handlebar3” rise, alloyRear HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 14-tooth cassette
GripsDUO Brand MiniTop Tube Length17.25”
StemAlloy front load, 30mm reachSeatDK Mini 1-piece seat/post combo
HeadsetSealed integratedSeat PostIntegrated, 22.2mm, alloy
CranksForged alloy 3-piece, 140mmSeat Post ClampAlloy
BBSealed EuropeanTyres20×1-1/8” Arisun XLR8
PedalsMini alloy platformWeight16.1 lbs
Sprocket37-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainringCOLORSilver
ChainKMC Z-610 3/32”RRP$699

Sprinter Junior 20″

SPECIFICATIONS
Frame6061 aluminum with 3D dropoutsRimsAlloy, double wall, 36-hole
Fork100% chromoly with tapered legsFront HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
Handlebar5.2” rise, alloyRear HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 14-tooth cassette
GripsDUO Brand MiniTop Tube Length18.25”
StemAlloy front load, 30mm reachSeatDK Mini 1-piece seat/post combo
HeadsetSealed integratedSeat PostIntegrated, 22.2mm, alloy
CranksForged alloy 3-piece, 155mmSeat Post ClampAlloy
BBSealed EuropeanTyres20×1-1/8” Arisun XLR8
PedalsMini alloy platformWeight17.1 lbs
Sprocket37-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainringCOLORSilver
ChainKMC Z-610 3/32”RRP$749

Sprinter Expert

SPECIFICATIONS
Frame6061 aluminum with 3D dropoutsRimsAlloy, double wall, 36-hole
Fork100% chromoly with tapered legsFront HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
Handlebar6.5” rise, 100% chromolyRear HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 15-tooth cassette
GripsDK Tsuka with press-in bar plugsTop Tube Length19.5”
StemAlloy front load, 30mm reachSeatDK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo
HeadsetSealed integratedSeat PostIntegrated, 27.2mm, alloy
CranksForged alloy 3-piece, 165mmSeat Post ClampAlloy
BBSealed EuropeanTyres20×1-1/8” Arisun XLR8
PedalsDK Blender PC platformWeight18.5 lbs
Sprocket39-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainringCOLORSilver
ChainKMC Z-610 3/32”RRP$749

Sprinter Pro 20″

SPECIFICATIONS
Frame6061 aluminum with 3D dropoutsRimsAlloy, double wall, 36-hole
Fork100% chromoly with tapered legsFront HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
Handlebar8” rise, 100% chromolyRear HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 16-tooth cassette
GripsDK Tsuka with press-in bar plugsTop Tube Length20.5”
StemAlloy front load, 30mm reachSeatDK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo
HeadsetSealed integratedSeat PostIntegrated, 27.2mm, alloy
CranksForged alloy 2-piece, 175mmSeat Post ClampAlloy
BBSealed EuropeanTyres20×1.75” (rear), 1.95” (front) Arisun XLR8
PedalsDK Blender PC platformWeight22.5 lbs
Sprocket44-tooth, alloy, 4-bolt chainringCOLORSilver
ChainKMC Z-610 3/32”RRP$899

Sprinter Pro XL

SPECIFICATIONS
Frame6061 aluminum with 3D dropoutsRimsAlloy, double wall, 36-hole
Fork100% chromoly with tapered legsFront HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
Handlebar8” rise, 100% chromolyRear HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 16-tooth cassette
GripsDK Tsuka with press-in bar plugsTop Tube Length21”
StemAlloy front load, 30mm reachSeatDK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo
HeadsetSealed integratedSeat PostIntegrated, 27.2mm, alloy
CranksForged alloy 2-piece, 175mmSeat Post ClampAlloy
BBSealed EuropeanTyres20×1.75” (rear), 1.95” (front) Arisun XLR8
PedalsDK Blender PC platformWeight22.5 lbs
Sprocket44-tooth, alloy, 4-bolt chainringCOLORSilver
ChainKMC Z-610 3/32”RRP$899

Sprinter Cruiser 24″

SPECIFICATIONS
Frame6061 aluminum with 3D dropoutsRimsAlloy, double wall, 36-hole
Fork100% chromoly with tapered legsFront HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle
Handlebar8” rise, 100% chromolyRear HubDK alloy, fully sealed, 3/8” chromoly axle, 17-tooth cassette
GripsDK Tsuka with press-in bar plugsTop Tube Length21.75”
StemAlloy front load, 30mm reachSeatDK Pro 1-piece seat/post combo
HeadsetSealed integratedSeat PostIntegrated, 27.2mm, alloy
CranksForged alloy 2-piece, 175mmSeat Post ClampAlloy
BBSealed EuropeanTyres24×1.75” Arisun XLR8
PedalsDK Blender PC platformWeight22.7 lbs
Sprocket40-tooth, alloy, 5-bolt chainringCOLORSilver
ChainKMC Z-610 3/32”RRP$899

Want to know more?

Check out www.dkbicyclesaustralia.com.au or get into your local bike shop today.

|

Posted in: News