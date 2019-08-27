Product Spotlight: TNT Peacemaker Cassette Hubs
TNT Bicycles have deep roots in BMX racing. Their hubs and frames have been popular through the years. They are a high end product that’s built to last. I still have a set of TNT derringer hubs that I purchased in 1989 and, although a little battle worn, they are still going strong. While there is a new version of the classic low flanged Derringer and high flanged Revolver freewheel hubs for the nostalgic TNT have moved with the times and have a highly competitive cassette hub called the Peacemaker. The Peacemaker borrows some styling from the earlier models but is beefed up and ready to race on today’s more demanding tracks.
There are a few Peacemaker options available
- Peacemaker Pro (36 Hole)
- Peacemaker Expert (28 Hole)
- Peacemaker 20mm front hub
Colour options
- Black
- Blue
- Gold
- Pink
- Purple
- Red
- Polished
Peacemaker Pro Hubset
PEACEMAKER PRO CASSETTE 36H HUBSET
617 GRAMS (without cog)
TNT Pro Cassette Hubs are designed after the original Derringer & Revolver models. The unique body style is manufactured from CNC machined 6061-T6 aluminum with 3/8″ solid chromoly axles, aluminum hardware and precision sealed bearings. The Shimano compatible chromoly driver has a multi-splined 3 pawl engagement system for practically instant engagement. Your hub set comes stock with a 16T chromoly cog, spacers, and aluminum lock ring. Available in 36H only, and in various colors.
FRONT HUB DETAILS:
- Flange Size = 38.00mm, (measured from center to center of spoke hole)
- Flange Distance = 63.00mm, (measured from center of flange to center of flange)
- Center of Hub to Center of Flange = 31.50mm
- Axle Length = 150mm (Chromoly Axle) (3/8″ x 26tpi)
- Hub Spacing = 100mm (to fit between dropouts)
- Bearings = 2 Sealed
REAR HUB DETAILS:
- Flange Size = 52.00mm, (measured from center to center of spoke hole)
- Flange Distance = 52.00mm, (measured from center of flange to center of flange)
- Center of Hub to Center of Flange = 26.00mm
- Axle Length = 160mm (Chromoly Axle) (3/8″ x 26tpi)
- Hub Spacing = 110mm (to fit between dropouts)
- Bearings = 4 Sealed
- 120 points, 3 pawls
Peacemaker Expert Hubset
PEACEMAKER EXPERT CASSETTE 28H HUB SET
464 GRAMS (without cog)
TNT Expert Cassette Hubs are designed after the original Derringer & Revolver models. The unique body style is manufactured from CNC machined 6061-T6 aluminum with 3/8″ chromoly axles, aluminum hardware and precision sealed bearings. The Shimano compatible chromoly driver has a multi-splined 3 pawl engagement system for practically instant engagement. Your hubset comes stock with a 16T aluminum cog, spacers, and aluminum lock ring. Available in 28H only, and in various colors.
FRONT HUB DETAILS:
- Flange Size = 38mm, (measured from center to center of spoke hole)
- Flange Distance = 63mm, (measured from center of flange to center of flange)
- Center of Hub to Center of Flange = 31.50mm
- Axle Length = 150mm (Chromoly Axle) (3/8″)
- Hub Spacing = 100mm (to fit between dropouts)
- Bearings = 2 Sealed
REAR HUB DETAILS:
- Flange Size = 45mm, (measured from center to center of spoke hole)
- Flange Distance = 52mm, (measured from center of flange to center of flange)
- Center of Hub to Center of Flange = 26mm
- Axle Length = 160mm (Chromoly Axle) (3/8″)
- Hub Spacing = 110mm (to fit between dropouts)
- Bearings = 4 Sealed
- 120 points, 3 pawls
20mm Front Hub
20mm Thru Axle Front Hub
215 GRAMS (without axle)
Our new 20mm front hub is designed with the unique look that makes TNT hubs stand out from all other brands.
Oversized bearings combined with a 7075 T-6 Aluminum thru axle create a flex free and smooth experience.
Available in 36H only, and in various colors.
FRONT HUB DETAILS:
- Flange Size = 51.50mm, (measured from center to center of spoke hole)
- Flange Distance = 60.50mm, (measured from center of flange to center of flange)
- Center of Hub to Center of Flange = 30.25mm
- Hub Spacing = 100mm (to fit between dropouts)
- Bearings = 2 Sealed
Want to know more?
TNT Bicycles products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com
To find out more about the TNT Bicycles product range check out www.tntbicycles.com
