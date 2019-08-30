Vans 40th Anniversary BMX Collection Now in Australia

The Vans 40th Anniversary BMX line up has finally arrived in Australia. Although a subset of what’s available in the US as far as clothing goes, it’s probably a good thing. It looks like the Bob Haro Sk8-Hi’s were also overlooked. Chances are stock levels are pretty low on this range. If you are thinking of grabbing yourself something, I wouldn’t wait.

VANS SK8-HI REISSUE BMX Shoes

This season, Vans celebrates the impact of BMX on youth culture with a unique collection of footwear and apparel. Featuring the iconic Vans checkerboard print and printed sidewalls, the Vans BMX Sk8-Hi Reissue also includes sturdy canvas and suede uppers, re-enforced toecaps to withstand repeated wear, padded collars for support and flexibility, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.

40th Anniversary BMX release

Iconic Vans hi-top shoe

re-inforced toe caps

Iconic Vans Checkerboard Print

Padded collars

Vans’ Original Waffle outsoles

VANS ERA BMX Shoes

This season, Vans celebrates the impact of BMX on youth culture with a unique collection of footwear and apparel. The Vans BMX Era combines the Vans classic low top skate shoe with 10 oz canvas uppers featuring the iconic Vans checkerboard print, printed sidewalls, padded collars for support and flexibility, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.

40th Anniversary BMX release

Iconic Vans low top shoe

Sturdy canvas uppes

Iconic Vans Checkerboard Print

Printed sidewalls

Vans’ Original Waffle outsoles

GREEN LIGHTED SHORT SLEEVE T SHIRT WHITE

The Green Lighted SS T-Shirt is a heavier weight 100% carded ringspun cotton t-shirt with left chest and back graphics.

40th Anniversary BMX apparel

100% Cotton

Left chest & back graphics

BMX BOYFRIEND TEE TRUE NAVY

This season, Vans celebrates the impact of BMX on youth culture with a unique collection of footwear and apparel. The BMX BF Tee is a heavy 100% cotton boyfriend t-shirt and left chest, sleeve, and back screen prints.

100% Cotton

Boyfriend fit

Left chest, sleeve and back screen print

40th Anniversary Bmx collection

BMX CREW FLEECE TRUE NAVY

This season, Vans celebrates the impact of BMX on youth culture with a unique collection of footwear and apparel. The BMX Crew Fleece is a 100% cotton pullover crewneck cropped sweatshirt with contrast elbow patches, allover checkerboard print sleeves, a logo appliqu? at the front, and a boyfriend fit. Composition:100% Cotton

