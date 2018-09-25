Video: BMX International 40 Years On – Episode 1

BMX International has reached it’s 40th anniversary, a massive milestone for any business in any industry. One of Australia’s largest distributors of BMX race products has launched a video series talking about BMXI’s history. Check it out.

This is the first episode of a series of micro-documentaries titled ‘BMX International 40 Years On’. We hope you enjoy listening to BMX International’s owner, Blair Shepherd reminisce about how BMXI began.

Find out more about BMX International at www.bmxinternational.com.au