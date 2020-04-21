Win stuff on ECITV’s Show Us Ya Bike

Want to win some freebies? A silly question I know, who wouldn’t want to win something for free?

For each episode of ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show we’re looking for photos of bikes to feature in our #ECITVShowUsYaBike segment.

We will have a prize for the most impressive bike/photo

What do you have to do?

Simply follow these steps:

Take a photo of your bike Email the photo to ecitv@bmxultra.com with a brief description of the bike, what you like about it, etc.

Yep it’s really that simple.

We’ll feature around four or five bikes and pick one lucky winner for the show.

Here’s some past winners.

About ECITV

If you haven’t heard of ECITV yet, or seen an Episode of the show, visit our website at ecitv.com.au or check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ecitvbmx.