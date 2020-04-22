All New Insight 3D Vision 2 Number Plate

Insight BMX Technologies announced their newest number plate today, the Insight Vision 2. It’s a massive design change on the original Vision plate. Check it out.

Manufacturer’s Description

Our newest Pro sized Plate, the Vision2 – 3D, is now available and is offered in 5 Colors that are UV coated. The Plates are very detailed, as they feature Embossed Logos, a dual texture finish with gloss and matte finish on the plate face, and has vents for as tech look. Each plate has 4 Velcro attachments for your handlebars, fastened on with embossed Insight rivets.

Features:

3D injection-molded shape with Aero Vents

4 Velcro attachments with embossed Insight rivets

Plate can be ordered with an additional Yellow Plate background sticker included

UV coated to reduce color fading

Size: Pro only (Width: 10.5? – Height: 7.25? / 267 x 184 mm)

Colors: Black, Translucent Black, Red, Blue, Neon Yellow

Weight : 106 g / 3.73 oz

Insight numbers for number plates sold separately.

*We will offer the Insight Vision2 plate sticker template for you to be able to download and have your own sticker made locally. We do not offer printed backgrounds. Team version shown is for Connor and Joris only, sorry.

Insight products are distributed across Australia by ECIImports.com