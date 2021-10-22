2021 UCI World Cup R 5 & 4, Sakarya Turkey, Schedule & Live Video Link

    News

    2021 UCI World Cup Round 5 & 6, Sakarya Turkey, Schedule & Live Video Link

    The 2021 UCI Supercross World Cup moves on to Sakarya Turkey. Rounds 5&6 are this weekend, followed by 7&8 next weekend, all hosted by the Sakarya track. With only 41 elite men and 26 elite women, it’s set to be one of the smallest turn outs in World Cup history.

    Link: olympics.com/en/sport-events

    Schedule

    Round 5 on Saturday 23 October racing starts at Sakarya at 12:20 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

    Live stream start time

    Auckland12:45 am (Sunday)
    London12:45 pm
    Los Angeles4:45 am
    Melbourne10:45 pm
    New York7:45 am

    Racing Schedule

    Saturday 23 October 2021
    StartFinishActivity
    09:00 AM12:00 PMPractice
    12:20 PM1:04 PMRound 1
    1:04 PM1:32 PMLast Chance
    1:40 PM1:55 PM1/8 Finals
    3:00 PM3:30 PM1/4 Finals
    3:30 PM4:02 PM1/2 Finals
    4:02 PM4:29 PMFinals

    Round 6 on Sunday 24 October racing starts at Sakarya Turkey at 12:20 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

    Live stream start time

    Auckland12:45 am (Monday)
    London12:45 pm
    Los Angeles4:45 am
    Melbourne10:45 pm
    New York7:45 am

    Racing Schedule

    Sunday 24 October 2021
    StartFinishActivity
    11:00 AM12:00 PMWarm up
    12:20 PM1:04 PMRound 1
    1:04 PM1:32 PMLast Chance
    1:40 PM1:55 PM1/8 Finals
    3:00 PM3:30 PM1/4 Finals
    3:30 PM4:02 PM1/2 Finals
    4:02 PM4:29 PMFinals

    Links

