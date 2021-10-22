2021 UCI World Cup R 5 & 4, Sakarya Turkey, Schedule & Live Video Link
The 2021 UCI Supercross World Cup moves on to Sakarya Turkey. Rounds 5&6 are this weekend, followed by 7&8 next weekend, all hosted by the Sakarya track. With only 41 elite men and 26 elite women, it’s set to be one of the smallest turn outs in World Cup history.
Link: olympics.com/en/sport-events
Schedule
Round 5 on Saturday 23 October racing starts at Sakarya at 12:20 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|12:45 am (Sunday)
|London
|12:45 pm
|Los Angeles
|4:45 am
|Melbourne
|10:45 pm
|New York
|7:45 am
Racing Schedule
|Saturday 23 October 2021
|Start
|Finish
|Activity
|09:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Practice
|12:20 PM
|1:04 PM
|Round 1
|1:04 PM
|1:32 PM
|Last Chance
|1:40 PM
|1:55 PM
|1/8 Finals
|3:00 PM
|3:30 PM
|1/4 Finals
|3:30 PM
|4:02 PM
|1/2 Finals
|4:02 PM
|4:29 PM
|Finals
Round 6 on Sunday 24 October racing starts at Sakarya Turkey at 12:20 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|12:45 am (Monday)
|London
|12:45 pm
|Los Angeles
|4:45 am
|Melbourne
|10:45 pm
|New York
|7:45 am
Racing Schedule
|Sunday 24 October 2021
|Start
|Finish
|Activity
|11:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Warm up
|12:20 PM
|1:04 PM
|Round 1
|1:04 PM
|1:32 PM
|Last Chance
|1:40 PM
|1:55 PM
|1/8 Finals
|3:00 PM
|3:30 PM
|1/4 Finals
|3:30 PM
|4:02 PM
|1/2 Finals
|4:02 PM
|4:29 PM
|Finals
Links
- UCI’s Supercross World Cup page – Has entry lists, live timing and results and more
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
