2021 UCI World Cup R 5 & 4, Sakarya Turkey, Schedule & Live Video Link

2021 UCI World Cup Round 5 & 6, Sakarya Turkey, Schedule & Live Video Link

The 2021 UCI Supercross World Cup moves on to Sakarya Turkey. Rounds 5&6 are this weekend, followed by 7&8 next weekend, all hosted by the Sakarya track. With only 41 elite men and 26 elite women, it’s set to be one of the smallest turn outs in World Cup history.

Link: olympics.com/en/sport-events

Schedule

Round 5 on Saturday 23 October racing starts at Sakarya at 12:20 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

Live stream start time

Auckland 12:45 am (Sunday) London 12:45 pm Los Angeles 4:45 am Melbourne 10:45 pm New York 7:45 am

Racing Schedule

Saturday 23 October 2021 Start Finish Activity 09:00 AM 12:00 PM Practice 12:20 PM 1:04 PM Round 1 1:04 PM 1:32 PM Last Chance 1:40 PM 1:55 PM 1/8 Finals 3:00 PM 3:30 PM 1/4 Finals 3:30 PM 4:02 PM 1/2 Finals 4:02 PM 4:29 PM Finals

Round 6 on Sunday 24 October racing starts at Sakarya Turkey at 12:20 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

Live stream start time

Auckland 12:45 am (Monday) London 12:45 pm Los Angeles 4:45 am Melbourne 10:45 pm New York 7:45 am

Racing Schedule

Sunday 24 October 2021 Start Finish Activity 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Warm up 12:20 PM 1:04 PM Round 1 1:04 PM 1:32 PM Last Chance 1:40 PM 1:55 PM 1/8 Finals 3:00 PM 3:30 PM 1/4 Finals 3:30 PM 4:02 PM 1/2 Finals 4:02 PM 4:29 PM Finals

