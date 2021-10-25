ECITV Ep 48 “Next Stop CA” – Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

In episode 48 we catch up on the past four weeks of BMX racing news, event results and Gary has some products for show and tell. Our discussion this week is about the freedoms opening up in Victoria and allowing us to get back to racing. We hope you enjoy the show.

General Discussion

– Getting back to racing with loosening restrictions

News

ODI Heater Jersey

– https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-odi-heater-race-jersey/

– https://bmxultra.com/news/toby-henderson-talks-about-box-and-abc-race-inc-cook-bros-and-bottema/

– https://bmxultra.com/news/mongoose-bsx2022-silver-partner-ally-cat-engineering/

– https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-supercross-skuzzer-switchblade-bobble-head/

– https://bmxultra.com/review/rennen-infinity-bolts-chainring-bolts-review/

– https://bmxultra.com/news/mongooses-new-title-series-frames-sneak-peek/

– https://jigsawjumps.com/

– https://jigsawjumps.com/ The Sam Willoughby Supercross Facility in Adelaide has done it’s Media Day and it looks like it just needs a surface and a little prettying up.

– https://www.instagram.com/alltracksaus/

– https://www.instagram.com/alltracksaus/ New potential bike facility at Wesburn Park in the Yarra Ranges

– Facilities like; dirt made jumps and trails, pump tracks with asphalt, BMX tracks, trails and mountain bike trails

– https://www.facebook.com/yrcouncil/posts/231263045710572

– amongst the most advanced and lightest bicycle specific pants ever made

– Youth Sizes 18-26

– Adult Sizes 28-36

– https://bmxultra.com/news/2022-rizen-tachyon-pro-bmx-race-pants/

Events

Qld State Championships

Superclass Men

1. Brandon Tehiko

2. Matt Kraveskis

3. Hayden Fletcher

Superclass Women

1. Taylah Maurice

2. Isabella Schramm

3. Jennalyn Butler

Masters

1. Daniel Wallace

Masters Women

1. Ceilidh O’Sullivan

Superclass Men

1. Jamie Gill

2. Matthew Blake

3. Joshua Lathwell

Superclass Women

1. Rachel Gaskin

2. Felicity Mann

3. Kesia Savill

35-39 men Khalen Young

Superclass Men

1. Shane Rosa

2. Matt Tidswell

3. Max Cairns

Superclass Women

1. Georgia Potter

2. Teagan Fox

3. Stephanie Davies

Masters

1. Matt Willoughby

Men

1st. Eddy Clerte: 26.92

2nd. Philip Schaub: 28.05

3rd. Thibault Dupont: 29.21

4th. Niels Bensink

Women

1st. Aiko Gommers: 29.75

2nd. Payton Ridenour: 30.10

3rd. Christa Von Niederhaeusern: 30.22

4th. Merel Smulders: 30.35

Show and Tell

Wellgo Mini Platform Pedals

– Removable pins

– 4 colours

– $39.99

– Removable pins – 4 colours – $39.99 Position One 4 bolt and 5 bolt Chainring

– 5 bolt (3 mm thick) 34-41T $29.99

– 4 bolt (5 mm thick) 37-44T $39.99

If you want more industry and rider interviews, or if you have something to share, let us know. We’d love to hear from you.

