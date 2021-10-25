    News

    ECITV Ep 48 “Next Stop CA” – Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

    In episode 48 we catch up on the past four weeks of BMX racing news, event results and Gary has some products for show and tell. Our discussion this week is about the freedoms opening up in Victoria and allowing us to get back to racing. We hope you enjoy the show.

    General Discussion

    – Getting back to racing with loosening restrictions

    News

    Events

    • Qld State Championships
      Superclass Men
      1. Brandon Tehiko
      2. Matt Kraveskis
      3. Hayden Fletcher
      Superclass Women
      1. Taylah Maurice
      2. Isabella Schramm
      3. Jennalyn Butler
      Masters
      1. Daniel Wallace
      Masters Women
      1. Ceilidh O’Sullivan
    • WA State Championships
      Superclass Men
      1. Jamie Gill
      2. Matthew Blake
      3. Joshua Lathwell
      Superclass Women
      1. Rachel Gaskin
      2. Felicity Mann
      3. Kesia Savill
      35-39 men Khalen Young
    • SA State Championships
      Superclass Men
      1. Shane Rosa
      2. Matt Tidswell
      3. Max Cairns
      Superclass Women
      1. Georgia Potter
      2. Teagan Fox
      3. Stephanie Davies
      Masters
      1. Matt Willoughby
    • Red Bull Pump Track World Championships
      Men
      1st. Eddy Clerte: 26.92
      2nd. Philip Schaub: 28.05
      3rd. Thibault Dupont: 29.21
      4th. Niels Bensink
      Women
      1st. Aiko Gommers: 29.75
      2nd. Payton Ridenour: 30.10
      3rd. Christa Von Niederhaeusern: 30.22
      4th. Merel Smulders: 30.35

    Show and Tell

    • Wellgo Mini Platform Pedals
      – Removable pins
      – 4 colours
      – $39.99
    • Position One 4 bolt and 5 bolt Chainring
      – 5 bolt (3 mm thick) 34-41T $29.99
      – 4 bolt (5 mm thick) 37-44T $39.99

    If you want more industry and rider interviews, or if you have something to share, let us know. We’d love to hear from you.

