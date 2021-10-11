Mongoose’s New Title Series Frames Sneak Peek

Mongoose Bicycles have posted a teaser of the new Mongoose Title Series frames on their social media.

There isn’t a lot of information just yet, according to the post we should get more information at the end of October. What we do know is that there are new colours and a new model. The Title Team will be joining the current Title and Title Elite frames.

The Title Team is very similar to the Title Elite except it has a disc brake mount and beefed up/tapered seat stays. It still appears to have the 10mm drop outs, BB86 bottom bracket shell and the tapered 1 1/8″ to 1.5″ steerer tube.

