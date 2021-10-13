Red Bull Pump Track World Champs Oct 17 & Live Link
The Red Bull pump track World Championships will be on this weekend at Lisbon, Portugal. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID, meaning even more riders qualified to compete for the UCI rainbow striped jerseys. With travel bans still in place in Australia and other countries around the world the field should be heavily populated by riders from Europe and the Americas.
Will Payton Ridenour and Tommy Zula pull off the wins and get to keep their rainbow stripes?
Live Stream on Red Bull TV
The live stream will be on at Mon, 18 October · 1:50am AEST Melbourne/Sydney. Click the link below for your local time.
Link: redbull.com/au-en/events/red-bull-uci-pump-track-world-championships-world-final
Schedule
|DATE
|TIME
|PROGRAM
|Friday, October 15th
|09:00 – 17:00
|Practise & Registration
|Saturday, October 16th
Last Chance Qualifier
|09:00 11:00
|Registration
|11:00 – 13:00
|Practise
|13:00 – 13:15
|Riders Briefing
|13:30 – 15:30
|Timed Runs
|16:00 – 16:15
|Riders Briefing
|16:30 – 18:30
|Knock-out Heat Finals
|18:45
|Awards Ceremony
|Sunday, October 17th
World Championships
The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships takes pump track racing to the next level. In 2021, the Parque das Nações in Lisbon will host the World Final where the official Pump Track World Champion will be crowned.
Watch the 2019 World Championships Highlights
Find out more
Official Website: redbull.com/int-en/event-series/pump-track-world-championship
