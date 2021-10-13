    News

    Red Bull Pump Track World Champs Oct 17 & Live Link

    The Red Bull pump track World Championships will be on this weekend at Lisbon, Portugal. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID, meaning even more riders qualified to compete for the UCI rainbow striped jerseys. With travel bans still in place in Australia and other countries around the world the field should be heavily populated by riders from Europe and the Americas.

    Will Payton Ridenour and Tommy Zula pull off the wins and get to keep their rainbow stripes?

    Live Stream on Red Bull TV

    The live stream will be on at Mon, 18 October · 1:50am AEST Melbourne/Sydney. Click the link below for your local time.

    Link: redbull.com/au-en/events/red-bull-uci-pump-track-world-championships-world-final

    Schedule

    DATETIMEPROGRAM
    Friday, October 15th09:00 – 17:00Practise & Registration
    Saturday, October 16th
    Last Chance Qualifier    		09:00 11:00Registration
    11:00 – 13:00Practise
    13:00 – 13:15Riders Briefing
    13:30 – 15:30Timed Runs
    16:00 – 16:15Riders Briefing
    16:30 – 18:30Knock-out Heat Finals
    18:45Awards Ceremony
    Sunday, October 17th
    World Championships

    The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships takes pump track racing to the next level. In 2021, the Parque das Nações in Lisbon will host the World Final where the official Pump Track World Champion will be crowned.

    Watch the 2019 World Championships Highlights

    Find out more

    Official Website: redbull.com/int-en/event-series/pump-track-world-championship

