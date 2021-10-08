Rizen are kicking off the launch of their 2022 Tachyon Pro Pants with a special discount for bmxultra.com readers. Read on for all the details.

2022 Rizen Tachyon Pro BMX Race Pants.

All sizes from kids size 18 through youth sizes up to adult size 36 are now in stock in black/black colour.

Catch Factory Team Chase Aust, Factory Team Haro Aust, and Factory Team bmxultra.com’s very own race guru Paul Knox racing this summer in our new super light race pants.

To celebrate we are offering bmxultra.com readers a 10% discount on purchases made up until 23 October 2021. Go to rizenunlimited.com

Manufacturer’s Description

It’s race day, or you are ready to rumble down the mountain, or maybe you just love to “Send It”?! Either way the Tachyon pants are up for it every time. The 2022 Rizen Tachyon Pro Bicycle Pants are amongst the most advanced and lightest bicycle specific pants ever made, with size 36 adult coming in at a touch under 500 grams.

What is a Tachyon? Glad you asked, a Tachyon is the only thing in the entire universe that can travel at or faster then the speed of light, and weighs nothing. Although hypothetical, these premium pants are very real.

These slim fit athletic pants have carefully located laser cut vent holes to keep you cool on those hot days of riding. The stretch panels have been strategically placed to allow for that perfect feel and performance that doesn’t hinder your mobility during those crucial hot laps, or snapping a gate start.

FEATURES

These athletic slim fit pants are our popular premium BMX/MTB pants

Race cut chassis with an athletic slim fit

600D lightweight fabric

Large zippered pocket on upper thigh for storage

Laser cut holes strategically placed to maximize air flow

Super lightweight

Lightweight breathable 4-way stretch material throughout for better fit

Comfort mesh liner

Ratcheting front closure for adjustability

Dual waist adjusters on both hips for custom fit

Longer inseam specific for bicycling

Ergonomically pre-shaped knee sections

Tapered lower leg

YKK zippers

Custom lightweight 3d rubber compound knee and thigh badges

Silicon inside waist band to help keep your jerseys safely tucked away

Gallery

Want to know more?

Click the buttons below to take you to the Rizen Tachyon BMX pants.

Buy Adult Sizes Buy Youth Sizes