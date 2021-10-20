Product Spotlight: Lead Racewear Ultra Pants
Aussie distributor, CTD Industries, have added Lead Racewear to their line up. Their timing is impeccable as Lead have just released their newest race pants. The Ultra Pant (cool name) is available in a wide range of colours and sizes.
Manufacturer’s Description
- Zip Fly and Button
- 2 Hip Adjusters
- Built in Multidirectional Stretch Panels
- FULL Polyester Fabric
- Lightweight Design
- Youth Sizes from 18-30
- Adult Sizes from 28-40
Gallery
Want to know more?
Head over to ctdindustries.com.au/brand/lead
Posted in: News