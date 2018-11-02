Answer/SSquared BSX2019: Bronze Partner Rizen

It’s just over two months to the Answer/SSquared BSX2019, we have a whole lot of exciting announcements coming up over the coming weeks. Make sure you are ready for the most fun you can have on two wheels. If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event, clear your calendar – Monday 14 January, Kinglake Victoria.

Bronze Partner: Rizen

We are excited to announce Rizen as our newest partner for the Answer/SSquared BSX2019.

Rizen is an extreme sports, lifestyle clothing and apparel brand which started in 2018. It’s not only run by riders for riders their roots date back to the 80’s so you could say they know their stuff.

Rizen have just launched their new product range of race clothing and a new website and tell us they will be expanding rapidly in 2019.

We’ve had a close look at the quality of their products and it’s right up there with the market leaders like Fox and TLD for weight, durability, range of movement, breathability, style and fit with heavy motocross influence.

Check them out for yourself at “The Speed Zone” www.rizenunlimited.com or follow them on instagram rizenunlimited_bike or their YouTube TV Channel – Rizen Vizion TV.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2019 PARTNER?

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.