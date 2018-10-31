From the Dungeon With Profile Racing: Ep 6 Frame Manufacturing

In celebration of Profile Racing’s 50th anniversary, owner and founder, Jim Alley, invites us into the company’s original Florida location where some sections of this dark and dusty industrial cave have been sealed off since 2004.

Over time, this building (appropriately named “The Dungeon” by employees) has become a time capsule; a host to historical artifacts capturing Profile’s legacy in both the automotive and bicycle industry.

Join us on this multi-episode series as we press record and let Jim imbue his wealth of knowledge on conjured pieces of the past.

This is From the Dungeon.

Welcome.

Episode #6: The Untold Story: Our Frame Manufacturing.

On episode #6 of From the Dungeon, Jim Alley gives us insight on Three Iconic Frames manufactured by Profile Racing in 1980/1981.

Episode Timeline:

.25 — Introduction.

.58 — The original Profile Office.

1:17 — Profile gets a call from Rich Hutchins.

2:25 — A meeting is set for Rich Hutchins to visit: Profile agrees to fabricate the 1st run of Hutch frames.

2:50 — Profile Racing’s Champ Pro frame becomes the template for the initial Hutch frame. Differences in frame details are discussed.

3:16 — The single, iconic aesthetic addition that made the initial Hutch frame unique.

4:10 — Profile Racing is contracted to make first Hutch cranks.

4:47 — Details on production of the Profile Racing Champ Pro frame.

6:03 — Details on Profile Racing’s Shelby James’ replica.

7:00 — Close up of the Hutch Seat Stay Bridge.

7:02 — Close up of the Champ Pro and Shelby James’ unique Downtube.

7:05 — Close up of the Champ Pro and Shelby James’ Loop Tail Section.

7:08 — Close up of the Champ Pro and Shelby James’ Drop Outs.

7:12 — Bonus section: History repeats itself.

