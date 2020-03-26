    News

    bmxultra.com “BMX Lifestyle” Video Edit Competition

    I’ve heard it said that BMX racing doesn’t have a good social media presence and there isn’t much of a lifestyle side to it either. Then again I’ve heard lots of negativity and I think it’s time to turn all of that around and I need your help.

    I am pretty sure there are plenty of you who have multiple social media accounts, some video footage on your phones, and/or drones and/or cameras, and you all enjoy the BMX racing lifestyle as much as I do, and have for decades.

    There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and having a good ride session, sharing encouragement, laughs and of course memories. To me this is the most important part of BMX, far more so that any title.

    I think we need to have a little competition. There aren’t any prizes, well at least not at this stage, it’s just to share positive vibes and to prove that BMX racing has a healthy lifestyle aspect.

    We’ll feature to the top 3 videos in the next episode of ECITV, to be recorded next Friday (April 3, 2020).

    There’s not really any hard set rules, but here’s some guidelines

    • What “BMX Lifestyle” means is totally up to your interpretation
    • Video length should be from 30 seconds to 3 minutes long
    • Post to Facebook and/or Instagram
    • Use the hash tag #bmxultralifestyle in the description
    • Try not to break any licensing laws
    • Keep it G-rated
    • Post the video by Thursday April 2, 2020

    Here’s an example of a lifestyle video I put together a couple of weeks ago.

    Details about the video

    • All the footage was recorded on my Apple iPhone
    • Edited using iMovie
    • Music was downloaded from YouTube’s Audio Library (Royalty Free)

    We look forward to seeing your videos.

