bmxultra.com “BMX Lifestyle” Video Edit Competition
I’ve heard it said that BMX racing doesn’t have a good social media presence and there isn’t much of a lifestyle side to it either. Then again I’ve heard lots of negativity and I think it’s time to turn all of that around and I need your help.
I am pretty sure there are plenty of you who have multiple social media accounts, some video footage on your phones, and/or drones and/or cameras, and you all enjoy the BMX racing lifestyle as much as I do, and have for decades.
There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and having a good ride session, sharing encouragement, laughs and of course memories. To me this is the most important part of BMX, far more so that any title.
I think we need to have a little competition. There aren’t any prizes, well at least not at this stage, it’s just to share positive vibes and to prove that BMX racing has a healthy lifestyle aspect.
We’ll feature to the top 3 videos in the next episode of ECITV, to be recorded next Friday (April 3, 2020).
There’s not really any hard set rules, but here’s some guidelines
- What “BMX Lifestyle” means is totally up to your interpretation
- Video length should be from 30 seconds to 3 minutes long
- Post to Facebook and/or Instagram
- Use the hash tag #bmxultralifestyle in the description
- Try not to break any licensing laws
- Keep it G-rated
- Post the video by Thursday April 2, 2020
Here’s an example of a lifestyle video I put together a couple of weeks ago.
Thanks to everyone who came along time ride and helped fix up one of the jumps. It was a great session. Hopefully I’m able to ride at the next one. #kinglake #backyardbmx @rjpbmxstore @andrewjackson2385 @main_60 @bmx_kid_60 @noahmasonweber @luca_weber_50 @rsolebmx @those_whitlings
Details about the video
- All the footage was recorded on my Apple iPhone
- Edited using iMovie
- Music was downloaded from YouTube’s Audio Library (Royalty Free)
We look forward to seeing your videos.
