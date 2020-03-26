bmxultra.com “BMX Lifestyle” Video Edit Competition

I’ve heard it said that BMX racing doesn’t have a good social media presence and there isn’t much of a lifestyle side to it either. Then again I’ve heard lots of negativity and I think it’s time to turn all of that around and I need your help.

I am pretty sure there are plenty of you who have multiple social media accounts, some video footage on your phones, and/or drones and/or cameras, and you all enjoy the BMX racing lifestyle as much as I do, and have for decades.

There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and having a good ride session, sharing encouragement, laughs and of course memories. To me this is the most important part of BMX, far more so that any title.

I think we need to have a little competition. There aren’t any prizes, well at least not at this stage, it’s just to share positive vibes and to prove that BMX racing has a healthy lifestyle aspect.

We’ll feature to the top 3 videos in the next episode of ECITV, to be recorded next Friday (April 3, 2020).

There’s not really any hard set rules, but here’s some guidelines

What “BMX Lifestyle” means is totally up to your interpretation

Video length should be from 30 seconds to 3 minutes long

Post to Facebook and/or Instagram

Use the hash tag #bmxultralifestyle in the description

Try not to break any licensing laws

Keep it G-rated

Post the video by Thursday April 2, 2020

Here’s an example of a lifestyle video I put together a couple of weeks ago.

Details about the video

All the footage was recorded on my Apple iPhone

Edited using iMovie

Music was downloaded from YouTube’s Audio Library (Royalty Free)

We look forward to seeing your videos.