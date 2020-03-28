Supercross BMX video: 3 ways to support the BMX community

There isn’t a single BMX racer in the world who isn’t affected by COVID-19 in some way, shape, or form. To some it’s even more devastating than not being able to race, it’s people’s jobs, their lively hoods and the uncertainty of what the next day will bring.

Here’s a cool video that KJ Romero from Supercross BMX put together to show different ways to support the wider BMX community and the individuals within it.

In this weeks Tech Tip Tuesday, KJ gives you 3 ways to support the BMX community through these hard times. We are all being affected by the COVID-19 virus in some way. Some more than others, but it is important that we all stick together so we can pull through this. If we all play our part and keep our #socialdistancing, the quicker we can kick this virus to the curb and get back to our everyday lives. Stay safe, stay positive, and see you at the track soon!

