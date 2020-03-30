ECITV: Show Us Ya Bike & Video Competition

We ran a Show Us Ya Bike competition on ECITV Episode 2 where the winner received a set of Kicker in ear headphones and a sticker pack for simply taking a photo, and it went down a treat.

We’re at it again this week and we’re adding a video competition to the line up.

Show Us Ya Bike Competition

Want to win some freebies? A silly question I know, who wouldn’t want to win something for free?

We’re planning to record ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 3 this weekend and we’re looking for photos of bikes to feature in our #ECITVShowUsYaBike segment.

What You Can Win

Kicker Phenom Talk smartphone compatible in-ear headphones & sticker pack. Yep that’s right we have a second set of headphones for you to win and all you have to do is send us a photo of your bike, read on for the simple instructions.

What do you have to do?

Simply follow these steps:

Take a photo of your bike Email the photo to ecitv@bmxultra.com with a brief description of the bike, what you like about it, etc.

Yep it’s really that simple.

We’ll feature around five bikes and pick one lucky winner for the show.

Here’s the winner from last episode.

BMX Lifestyle Video Competition

There aren’t any prizes for this competition, well at least not at this stage, it’s just to share positive vibes and to prove that BMX racing has a healthy lifestyle aspect.

We’ll feature to the top 3 videos in the next episode of ECITV, to be recorded Friday (April 3, 2020).

There’s not really any hard set rules, but here’s some guidelines

What “BMX Lifestyle” means is totally up to your interpretation

Video length should be from 30 seconds to 3 minutes long

Post to Facebook and/or Instagram

Use the hash tag #bmxultralifestyle in the description

Try not to break any licensing laws

Keep it G-rated

Post the video by Thursday April 2, 2020

Here’s an example of a lifestyle video I put together a couple of weeks ago.

Details about the video

All the footage was recorded on my Apple iPhone

Edited using iMovie

Music was downloaded from YouTube’s Audio Library (Royalty Free)

We look forward to seeing your videos.

About ECITV

If you haven’t heard of ECITV yet, or seen an Episode of the show, visit our website at ecitv.com.au