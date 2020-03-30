Product Spotlight: VSR One Piece Chainwheel for Square Taper Cranks

Von Sothen Racing announced another new product today. The One Piece Chainwheel for Square Taper cranks.

If you haven’t heard of Von Sothen Racing before, they are operating out of Santa Cruz, CA and Founded by Michael Von Sothen. They specialise in the design and manufacture of CNC machined aluminium BMX parts. In the past Von Sothen Racing has manufactured parts for Tangent, Bullseye, JAD, Throdwn and others.

As per usual with Von Sothen there is a little mystery surrounding the one piece chainwheel as they don’t get caught up in marketing malarkey.

What we do know

Designed to fit 3/32″ chains

Lightweight and strong

Colour options Black Red Blue Purple Pink Raw

Size Options 30-44 Tooth

Compatible with all high end Square Tapered cranks with the 4 bolt pattern like Von Sothen, Speedline Mini, Answer Mini and Turn 3 Mini cranks.

We’ve been thoroughly impressed with all the VSR products we have seen so far and used VSR products on Project Micro Scope – Building the Ultimate Micro Racer Part 2 our and featured their parts many times in the past.

Want to know more? Go check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vonsothenracing or Instagram at www.instagram.com/vonsothenracing.