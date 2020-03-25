Vans Australia – Most Wanted Styles on Sale!

Did you miss last weeks Vans Australia AfterPay Sale? Don’t worry, you haven’t missed out.

Vans Australia have just kicked off a “Most Wanted Styles on Sale!” sale and it’s running all the way until Monday the 30th of March.

bmxultra.com recommendations

There’s no hiding that we’re biiiig Vans shoes fans so when it comes to Vans shoes we are very serious about a good shoe that will provide plenty of grip, support and comfort.

Vans’ Comfycush ERA provides a perfect balance of everything we look for in a shoe at a great price (starting at $29) and is available in a variety of styles.

My favourite all time Vans style of shoe is the SK8-Hi, the bonus ankle protection is great, this is also available in a Comfycush.

Two classic styles with a modern twist.

