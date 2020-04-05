ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 3 “Home Alone”
We hooked up with Gary from ECI Imports via Skype to record our longest ECITV episode yet with 6 new guests, lots of juicy BMX talk and some information on brand new products to be released soon. It’s just shy of 1 hour and 13 minutes, but don’t worry we’ve broken it up into 3 bite sized chunks to make it easier to consume.
Introduction to the show
How Coronavirus is affecting the BMX industry
- Talking to industry experts including
- Bill Ryan from Supercross BMX
- John Sawyer from Answer/SSquared/Clayborn
- Bruce Morris from Lux BMX Race
Dozers Dad Joke Battles
- We hear from Dozer who gives us a an intro to DJB
- Our first battle: Max Cairns Vs Connor Fields
Disc brake Vs V brake with some insights from
- Bill Ryan from Supercross BMX
- Bruce Morris from Lux BMX Race
Show Us Ya Bike
Contact us through ecitv.com.au
How Coronavirus is affecting the BMX industry
We know about track and event closures but what about stores and manufacturers? John and Bill also share some new product information.
Interviews with
- Bill Ryan from Supercross BMX/Speedline
- John Sawyer from Answer/SSquared
- Bruce Morris from Lux Race
Dozer’s Dad Joke Battles
- Shaun Collins, the Dozer, introducing the segment
- Aussie Hot Shot Max Cairns Vs Current Olympic Gold Medalist Connor Fields go head to head in our first Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle
Disc Vs V Brakes
- An in depth discussion on Discs Vs V Brakes
- We ask Bill Ryan from Supercross BMX and Bruce Morris from Lux BMX Race for their opinions
Show Us Ya Bike
- Zane Hall (SSquared)
- Craig Austin (Supercross)
- Taylah Buganey (Meybo)
- Adam Baker (TNT Cruiser)
- Heinz Langeder (Mid School TNT)
Thanks
Thanks for all the contributors especially John Sawyer, Bill Ryan, Bruce Morris, Max Cairns, Connor Fields and Shaun Collins – the Dozer
Posted in: News