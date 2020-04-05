ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 3 “Home Alone”

We hooked up with Gary from ECI Imports via Skype to record our longest ECITV episode yet with 6 new guests, lots of juicy BMX talk and some information on brand new products to be released soon. It’s just shy of 1 hour and 13 minutes, but don’t worry we’ve broken it up into 3 bite sized chunks to make it easier to consume.

How Coronavirus is affecting the BMX industry

We know about track and event closures but what about stores and manufacturers? John and Bill also share some new product information.

Interviews with

Bill Ryan from Supercross BMX/Speedline

John Sawyer from Answer/SSquared

Bruce Morris from Lux Race

Dozer’s Dad Joke Battles

Shaun Collins, the Dozer, introducing the segment

Aussie Hot Shot Max Cairns Vs Current Olympic Gold Medalist Connor Fields go head to head in our first Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle

Disc Vs V Brakes

An in depth discussion on Discs Vs V Brakes

We ask Bill Ryan from Supercross BMX and Bruce Morris from Lux BMX Race for their opinions

Show Us Ya Bike

Zane Hall (SSquared)

Craig Austin (Supercross)

Taylah Buganey (Meybo)

Adam Baker (TNT Cruiser)

Heinz Langeder (Mid School TNT)

Thanks

Thanks for all the contributors especially John Sawyer, Bill Ryan, Bruce Morris, Max Cairns, Connor Fields and Shaun Collins – the Dozer

