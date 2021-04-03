ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 36 “Bounce”

In this episode we discuss the 2021 TLD Sprint & Sprint Ultra gear, the Jake Sverns interview, the bmxultra.com Chain Alignment Video, Tioga’s updated front end system, new products in at ECI and

TLD 2021 Sprint and Sprint Ultra gear range has been released.

https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-2021-troy-lee-sprint-sprint-ultra-gear/

Jake Sverns Interview (Current Australian Masters Champion)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnDe83j7f9U

bmxultra.com's Chain Alignment Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSOJ-fcCFC8

Tioga's front end system has been updated – lower fork rise and higher rise bar

https://fb.watch/4ECdsdfL4l/

ECI now have Tioga Tires and KMC chains

https://www.eciimports.com/

Events

Round 2&3 of the Victorian State Series at Shepparton is coming up next weekend

Lilydale BMX Club have a new date for their event – Conquer the Valley on 2nd of May

Australian National Series kicks off May 22 in Sydney

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

Happy Easter!

