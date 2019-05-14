Product Spotlight: CycleCraft Pad Sets

CycleCraft announced today that their Flite made pad sets are now available for sale. I’m sure there are a bunch of current era BMXers who have no idea what pad sets are, but that’s ok, I won’t hold that against them as one of the last bastions still running pads on my race bike.

CycleCraft have a lot of history in the race scene and a whole lot of style too. They make some great frames. They couldn’t have done better than to team up with Flite who have been making pad sets for BMX bikes since the 80’s.

You might remember that Flite made the 50th anniversary Profile pad sets last year.

Want to know more?

Check out CycleCraft website www.cyclecraftbmx.com or Facebook www.facebook.com/cyclecraftbmxusa and check out the Flite website at www.flitebmx.com.