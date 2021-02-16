Product Spotlight: G-Form’s E-Line Knee & Elbow Guards

Over the years G-Form carved itself a big chunk of the body protection market with various elbow pads, knee pads and compression shirts. The lightweight pads are flexible but harden on impact, they equally provide comfort and protection and are available from the smallest of BMX racers to the biggest.

Recently I was shown the G-Form E-Line Elbow Guards which offer greater protection again, and although they look bulky in comparison to previous models without surrendering comfort and breathability.

What makes them different? Well, you can see for yourself, additional protection layers and there’s an addition velcro strap to help keep the pads secured in place.

Even with the additional layers they are still slim enough to fit under your race gear and they are still machine washable. Check them out.

E-Line Knee Guards

Manufacturer’s Description

E-line is designed for the aggressive rider tackling technical terrain and who wants to conquer long days in the saddle. Whether challenging yourself to win a stage of an Enduro, pedal further/faster on an E-bike, or who wants to Explore new adventures on your moto, we believe the demands in protection are the same. With a focus on unparalleled fit, next level protection, comfort, and breathability, E-line is specifically designed to meet these needs.

Available in Size Small to XL

E-Line Elbow Guards

Manufacturer’s Description

Available in Size Small to XL

Want to know more?

Take a look at ctdindustries.com.au/shop?Brands=GFORM