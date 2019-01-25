S&M’s Steel Panther Has Arrived
Anyone who is a regular reader of bmxultra.com will know we have a fondness for cromo race bikes. An obsession, some might say. And they would probably be right. BMX International, the Australian Distributor for S&M Bikes, announced the arrival of the Steel Panther frame, the latest in the evolution of S&M’s race frames. Here’s the low down.
Manufacturer’s Description
Prowling BMX tracks, easily preying on weaker Asian varieties, the American Steel Panther is King of the CrMo race frame jungle. And unlike it’s predecessors the 38 Special and Speedwagon, it’s not named after a cheesy rock band from the 80’s.
Some notable improvements from the Speedwagon include: Additional bend in seat-stays for greater chain clearance, integrated chain tensioners in drops and slightly lower stand-over. Rear-end length depends on Top Tube length.
Available in Chrome, Gloss Black or Yellow.
|TOP TUBE/REAR END
|21?,21.25?,21.5? / 14.4?-15.4?
|TOP TUBE/REAR END
|21.75?,22?,23? / 14.9?-15.9?
|HEAD TUBE ANGLE
|74.5°
|HEAD TUBE STYLE
|Integrated (45°/45°, 41.8mm)
|SEAT TUBE ANGLE
|71°
|SEAT CLAMP
|Traditional Slot
|SEAT POST SIZE
|27.2mm
|BB HEIGHT
|11.5?
|BB STYLE
|68mm Euro
|STANDOVER HEIGHT
|7.75?
|BRAKE MOUNTS
|V Brake
|DROPOUTS
|3/8? Slot, Built In Tensioner
|GYRO TABS
|None
|WEIGHT
|4.17lbs. (1.89 kg) (21?)
|TUBESET
|Butted Thermal-X
Gallery
For more information visit BMX International www.bmxinternational.com.au or get down to your local S&M supplier.
Posted in: News