S&M’s Steel Panther Has Arrived

Anyone who is a regular reader of bmxultra.com will know we have a fondness for cromo race bikes. An obsession, some might say. And they would probably be right. BMX International, the Australian Distributor for S&M Bikes, announced the arrival of the Steel Panther frame, the latest in the evolution of S&M’s race frames. Here’s the low down.

Manufacturer’s Description

Prowling BMX tracks, easily preying on weaker Asian varieties, the American Steel Panther is King of the CrMo race frame jungle. And unlike it’s predecessors the 38 Special and Speedwagon, it’s not named after a cheesy rock band from the 80’s.

Some notable improvements from the Speedwagon include: Additional bend in seat-stays for greater chain clearance, integrated chain tensioners in drops and slightly lower stand-over. Rear-end length depends on Top Tube length.

Available in Chrome, Gloss Black or Yellow.

TOP TUBE/REAR END 21?,21.25?,21.5? / 14.4?-15.4? TOP TUBE/REAR END 21.75?,22?,23? / 14.9?-15.9? HEAD TUBE ANGLE 74.5° HEAD TUBE STYLE Integrated (45°/45°, 41.8mm) SEAT TUBE ANGLE 71° SEAT CLAMP Traditional Slot SEAT POST SIZE 27.2mm BB HEIGHT 11.5? BB STYLE 68mm Euro STANDOVER HEIGHT 7.75? BRAKE MOUNTS V Brake DROPOUTS 3/8? Slot, Built In Tensioner GYRO TABS None WEIGHT 4.17lbs. (1.89 kg) (21?) TUBESET Butted Thermal-X

For more information visit BMX International www.bmxinternational.com.au or get down to your local S&M supplier.