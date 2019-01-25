  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

S&M’s Steel Panther Has Arrived

Anyone who is a regular reader of bmxultra.com will know we have a fondness for cromo race bikes. An obsession, some might say.  And they would probably be right. BMX International, the Australian Distributor for S&M Bikes, announced the arrival of the Steel Panther frame, the latest in the evolution of S&M’s race frames. Here’s the low down.

Manufacturer’s Description

Prowling BMX tracks, easily preying on weaker Asian varieties, the American Steel Panther is King of the CrMo race frame jungle. And unlike it’s predecessors the 38 Special and Speedwagon, it’s not named after a cheesy rock band from the 80’s.

Some notable improvements from the Speedwagon include: Additional bend in seat-stays for greater chain clearance, integrated chain tensioners in drops and slightly lower stand-over. Rear-end length depends on Top Tube length.

Available in Chrome, Gloss Black or Yellow.

TOP TUBE/REAR END21?,21.25?,21.5? / 14.4?-15.4?
TOP TUBE/REAR END21.75?,22?,23? / 14.9?-15.9?
HEAD TUBE ANGLE74.5°
HEAD TUBE STYLEIntegrated (45°/45°, 41.8mm)
SEAT TUBE ANGLE71°
SEAT CLAMPTraditional Slot
SEAT POST SIZE27.2mm
BB HEIGHT11.5?
BB STYLE68mm Euro
STANDOVER HEIGHT7.75?
BRAKE MOUNTS V Brake
DROPOUTS3/8? Slot, Built In Tensioner
GYRO TABSNone
WEIGHT4.17lbs. (1.89 kg) (21?)
TUBESETButted Thermal-X

For more information visit BMX International www.bmxinternational.com.au or get down to your local S&M supplier.

