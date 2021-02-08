ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 32 “Come Alive”

In episode 32 we interview Australian Champion Izaac Kennedy about his new ride with StayStrong and the year ahead. We also put together a video from a weekend in Shepparton with the ECI crew and the Underground Pro League guys. And of course we chat about some new products and the upcoming Victorian state series kicking off in Shepparton February 20 and 21.

0:36 General Discussion

9:54 Shepparton Ride Day

12:19 Izaac Kennedy (StayStrong) Interview

24:48 Upcoming Shepparton Victorian State Rounds

28:12 Bloopers – There’s some doozies

General Discussion

Tangent Contour Grips Made by ODI, V2.1 clamp and 130mm wide Available through CTD Industries Link: https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-tangent-contour-grip-130mm/

bmxultra.com gear calculator Added Tioga Fastr x 20 x 1 1/8” and 20 x 1 3/8” tire options Link: https://bmxultra.com/news/tioga-fastr-x-tires-added-to-bmxultra-com-gear-calculator/

Radio Bikes Neon Pro Stem Material full CNC machined 6061-T6 alloy Steerer Tube 1 1/8″ Clamping Area 22.2mm Reach 48mm, 54mm or 60mm Rise 27mm Link: https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-radio-bikes-neon-pro-stem/

Tech Talk: Best Brake Cables for BMX Link: https://bmxultra.com/news/tech-talk-best-brake-cables-for-bmx/

Sprintblock now available through ECIBMX $199 free postage Link: https://www.eciimports.com/sprintblock-training-aid



Feature Video

Shepparton Ride Day & Underground Pro League Racing

Izaac Kennedy interview

Events

Shepparton round 1 & 2 of Victorian State Series 400 riders Max, entries maxed out in about 2 days Big showing on Pro men including the likes of Anthony Dean, Izaac Kennedy, Bodi Turner, Wade Turner, Max Cairns and more.



Bloopers

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers. And a big thanks to Glenn Main, Zac Main, Andrew Jackson, and Brandan Bullows for helping us with riding and interview footage at Shepparton.

Visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.