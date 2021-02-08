    News

    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 32 “Come Alive”

    In episode 32 we interview Australian Champion Izaac Kennedy about his new ride with StayStrong and the year ahead. We also put together a video from a weekend in Shepparton with the ECI crew and the Underground Pro League guys. And of course we chat about some new products and the upcoming Victorian state series kicking off in Shepparton February 20 and 21.

    0:36 General Discussion
    9:54 Shepparton Ride Day
    12:19 Izaac Kennedy (StayStrong) Interview
    24:48 Upcoming Shepparton Victorian State Rounds
    28:12 Bloopers – There’s some doozies

    • Shepparton Ride Day & Underground Pro League Racing
    • Shepparton round 1 & 2 of Victorian State Series
      • 400 riders Max, entries maxed out in about 2 days
      • Big showing on Pro men including the likes of Anthony Dean, Izaac Kennedy, Bodi Turner, Wade Turner, Max Cairns and more.

    Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers. And a big thanks to Glenn Main, Zac Main, Andrew Jackson, and Brandan Bullows for helping us with riding and interview footage at Shepparton.

