    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 33 “Ramble On”

    In episode 33 of ECITV we have the usual product news and events. We go in-depth discussing the new Tioga Front End System and Excess XLC Wheelsets with convertible disc brake hubs.

    General Discussion (Jump to 0:55)

    Events (Jump to 20:17)

    Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

