ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 33 “Ramble On”

In episode 33 of ECITV we have the usual product news and events. We go in-depth discussing the new Tioga Front End System and Excess XLC Wheelsets with convertible disc brake hubs.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:55)

AusCycling 2021 National Cup and State Series Schedules in text format

bmxultra.com/news/auscycling-bmx-2021-national-cup-state-series-schedules/

bmxultra.com/news/auscycling-bmx-2021-national-cup-state-series-schedules/ Bmxultra.com video and photo archives have been restored with photos dating back to 1997

bmxultra.com/news/bmxultra-com-photo-and-video-archives-are-back/

bmxultra.com/news/bmxultra-com-photo-and-video-archives-are-back/ Bruce Morris’s Beginners Guide to Gearing

bmxultra.com/news/bruce-morriss-beginners-guide-to-gearing/

bmxultra.com/news/bruce-morriss-beginners-guide-to-gearing/ G-Forms E-Line Knee and Elbow guards

bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-g-forms-e-line-knee-elbow-guards/

bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-g-forms-e-line-knee-elbow-guards/ Tioga’s Lightest and Stiffest BMX Front-end System in the World

bmxultra.com/news/tiogas-lightest-and-stiffest-bmx-front-end-system-in-the-world/

bmxultra.com/news/tiogas-lightest-and-stiffest-bmx-front-end-system-in-the-world/ New XLC Excess Wheels Most sizes Mini 20” Pro 20” & 24” Cruiser Alloy or Carbon rim options XLC-1 Alloy Hoops,Cromo Driver 3 Pawls into 24 Ratchets XLC-2 Alloy Hoops,Cromo Driver 3 Pawls (5 Finger eng.) into 120 Ratchets XLC-3 Carbon Hoops, Cromo Driver 3 Pawls (5 Finger eng.) into 120 Ratchets Disc or Non disc via Shimano ISO adapter



Events (Jump to 20:17)

Shepparton’s Round 1 & 2 of Victorian State Series was rescheduled for April 10-11

2021 AusCycling NSW BMX Series 1 Maitland winners Superclass men – Jack Davis Superclass women – Tahlia Marsh Masters men – Luke Madill Masters women – Sandy Cameron our.sqorz.com/org/bmxnsw/series/60060fa322d52b803ed6db94/classes



Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

Visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.